Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Kevin Rogers, Castlewellan

Kevin Rogers died peacefully at The Ulster Hospital.

Dearly beloved husband of Eileen, the deceased was cherished father of Elaine, Michael, Sinead, Margaret, Declan, Donal, Stephen, and the late James, R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Freda Fryar, Newry

Freda FDryar died 27th December . peacefully at her home.

Freda was dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby 104 Shandon Park Newry and much loved mother of Jeanette and the late Dorothea.

Private internment took place in Presbyterian Cemetery Armagh Road Newry.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Freda can be made payable to St Patricks Parish Church Newry c/o John M Murdoch Funeral Director Brookside 125 Armagh Road Newry BT356PU

Lovingly Remembered by her sorrowing Daughter, Sons in law John and Harry, Grandchildren,Great Grandchildren and Family Circle

Arthur McAvoy, Katesbridge

Arthur McAvoy died 24th December 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Iris and father of Patrick, father in law of AnnMarie and grandfather of Patrick and James.

Brother of Susan Walls, Bridget Gilmore, John Hugh, Rosaleen McGreevy, Brendan, Bernadette Conlon, Pat (deceased), Molly Fegan (deceased) and Lucy Loughlin (deceased).

Funeral Mass was held in St. Colman’s Church, Annaclone. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter in law, grandsons, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Bernadette Farrell (Newry)

Bernadette Farrell (née McAleavey) died peacefully December 24th 2020.

Beloved wife of Declan, she was devoted mother to Catherine, Majella, Hugh, Michelle, Perpetua, Edel and Declan, treasured daughter of the late Hugh & Josephine R.I.P. and loving sister of late John, Maureen, Lily, Peter, Annie, Bobbie, & Teresa Josephine R.I.P.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, Paul, Warren and David, daughters-in-law Mary and Mandi, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Conor, Catherine, Emma, Shea, Kerri, Aoife, Neil, Eamon, Warren, Enda, Seannain, Ronan, Declan, Abbie, Alex, Gracie Rose, Aaron, Jamie, Adam, Kaylen, Lily, Finn, Aoife, Joseph, Harper, Emily, Ethan, sister-in-law, Bronagh, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends.

Leontia Markey, Newry

Leontia Markey (Nee Ruddy) Leontia, passed away on 24th December 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and devoted mother of Peadar, Ashlyn, Sean, Gillian, Maria, Andrea and Tracey.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Pat, Kenny, Shane and Gary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Jennifer, Kevin, Declan, Glenn, Killian, Ruá, Francie, Darragh, Matthew, Molly, Ellen and Joe, great-grandchildren, her sister Celine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

George McGivern, Newry

George McGivern (Geordie) died peacefully December 23rd 2020.

Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Mackin) and father of Ann, Sean, Thomas, Eamonn, Briege (Donnelly), Geraldine (Bentham) and Georgina (Moran).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Patsy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

Kathleen Flanagan, Kilkeel

Kathleen Flanagan died 23rd December 2020, ( in her hundredth year ).

Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, and loving mother of Brendan, Marie, Kathleen and the late Patsy R.I.P.

Her remains were removed from her late residence to St. Colman's Church Massforth on Christmas Eve. Funeral Mass was held on Christmas Day. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren and entire family circle .

Gloria Little, Newry

GloriA Little, nee Boyd, died 22 December 2020, at hospital.

Gloria, dearly loved wife of the late James Little. formerly of Derryleckagh Newry, late of Kilkeel. Much loved mother of Thelma, David and Linda, dear mother-in-law, devoted grandmother, great grandmother and sister.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for Sandy Street Presbyterian Church, Newry C/O Mrs Linda Shields, 150 Carrigenagh Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4QA.

Robert Rushe, Newry

Robert Rushe (Newry/Mayobridge) died December 22nd 2020.

Devoted son of Jackie and Pat, treasured brother of Martin, Katrina, Sonia, Martin, Michael, Christina and the late Colette R.I.P. and loving partner of Catherine.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, partner and the entire family circle.

Alice Woods, Newry

Alice Woods died 21st December 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff and management of ‘Our Mother of Mercy Nursing Care Home’.

Devoted daughter of the late Peter and Susanna R.I.P. and treasured sister of Peadar, Margaret, Rose (McGleenon) and the late Susan (Jennings) and Pat R.I.P.

Alice’s Funeral Mass was celebrated in The Church of the Assumption, Drumalane.

Kathleen Anderson, formerly Bessbrook

Kathleen Anderson (Banbridge and formerly Bessbrook) died 30th December 2020, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Winston, she was deeply devoted mother to Helen, Nevin, Angus and Andrea, a loving grandmother and great grandmother, cherished sister and caring mother in law.

Funeral Service took place in Christ Church Bessbrook, followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brothers son and daughter in law and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research c/o the family. Enquiries Daniel Mallon Funeral Director tel 07725030068