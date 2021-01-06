McClintock PS bids farewell to popular secretary

MCCLINTOCK Primary School, Seskinore, staff, pupils and parents had to say a sad farewell to their popular secretary, Mrs Janice Gibson, at Christmas, who has retired after 17 years.

She was presented with a gift from the Parents Support Group on behalf of the parents and pupils. Mrs Gibson also received a gift from the staff and a memory book from the pupils.

Mrs Gibson first came to the school 17 years ago in 2003 and since then was a diligent, popular and dedicated member of staff. She was often the first face or voice that her colleagues or visitors met when they came into the school building.

As an efficient secretary Mrs Gibson performed the wide range of secretarial duties, always to an impeccable high standard. This was illustrated in the many kind comments from parents, former pupils, colleagues and many others on the school’s Facebook page when her retirement was first announced.

On behalf of the McClintock community, Sam Dennison, principal, expressed the school’s wholehearted best wishes to Janice for a very happy, long and healthy retirement and stated that she would be really missed by all at McClintock.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130