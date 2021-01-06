Seskinore YFC delivers 500 meals over festive period

SESKINORE Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) secured funding to deliver 500 freshly cooked meals over the festive period, kindly prepared by Corick House Hotel and Spa to the isolated and vulnerable across Seskinore, Sixmilecross, Beragh, Eskra and Fintona area.

Funding for this project was provided by the Department for Communities and administered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. The initiative was kick started on Wednesday (December 16) with club members delivering the first week of meals to the community. The surrounding areas were delighted to see YFC members bring some Christmas cheer and provide hot meals to the isolated rural community.

Stuart Lyons, Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club president, said: "We were delighted to receive funding to support a community led response to assist the most vulnerable and isolated as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect our local community.

"It is important that we all pull together and encourage our young people to be actively involved in their local community. Delivering fresh and wholesome meals cooked by Corick House Hotel and Spa in the local area to those in need, will also have a knock-on-affect on the local economy. Seskinore YFC are proud to be able to support its neighbouring hotel which has been hit by the pandemic. Throughout lockdown members also provided valuable support to the local community through initiatives such as the ‘YFCU big clean up challenge’ and more recently Seskinore YFC tractor and truck run, bringing some festive cheer to Seskinore.”

Andrew Beacom, Corick House Hotel & Spa, said: “Corick House Hotel & Spa were delighted to collaborate with Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club to bring over 500 hot meals to the isolated and vulnerable in the local community.

"This year has been unprecedented and as both a business and a family, we are grateful to be able to bring our community together and provide much needed support to those who need it.”

Speaking about the Christmas Food Support Grant, the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Diana Armstrong, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on our local communities and businesses is significant.

"The loss of income and an increased level of social isolation because of Covid-19, will result in a particularly difficult Christmas season for many of our residents.

"Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, groups and organisations, rooted in our local communities have done so much to assist the statutory bodies in the roll out of the various initiatives to help those most vulnerable in our district.

"Once again, the Community sector has stepped up, working in partnership with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, to provide food to those most vulnerable in their areas at this time.

"I would like to pay tribute to all those groups, like Edenderry Lodge who are providing hot meals to those most in need through the Department of Communities funded Christmas Food Support Grant.

"I believe that it is this sense of community, compassion and selflessness that will help us all move forward and look forward to better days ahead."