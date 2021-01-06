Minister announces £10.6m in support for wet pubs

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has announced further details in regards the Wet Pubs Business Support Scheme.

The Minister said: “Our hospitality industry has been hugely impacted as a result of Covid Health Regulations and amongst those hardest hit are those traditional pubs only serving alcohol.

"These establishments have been required to remain closed for longer than other businesses and been unable to trade.

"The Wet Pubs Business Support Scheme will provide £10.6m in support to those drink-only public houses forced to remain closed between July 4 and September 23 when the rest of the hospitality sector was permitted to open and trade.

“Roll out of the scheme will now commence during the week beginning January 11.

"Qualifying Wet Pubs will be identified by my Department from a list of recipients of the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme provided by Land & Property Services. My Department will be contacting them before the end of January.

"Businesses will be asked to supply supporting information to ensure all recipients are correctly identified and minimise the risk of fraud and error. Once applications are verified payments will be made as soon as possible thereafter.”

The Minister added: “To help businesses understand how this scheme has been designed and the eligibility criteria, a list of frequently asked questions is available on the nibusinessinfo website at www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/wpbss.”