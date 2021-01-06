Strabane school will not facilitate AQE test in February

A STRABANE secondary school has written to parents of primary seven pupils to say they will not facilitate the additional AQE planned test next month.

In his letter to parents, school principal David Hampton said the school will instead use contingency criteria.

"AQE has proposed a further date of the February 27 to hold one test.

"Given the uncertainty around this, we have decided this year, as a school, not to facilitate this additional test and to apply our contingency criteria as published in our 2021 Admissions Policy," Mr Hampton said.

"For clarity, we will use this criterion to admit pupils into Year 8 and a range of data will be used in order to place pupils into classes, including that provided by primary schools as in previous years."

Mr Hampton added: "I appreciate that this is not how any of us would have wanted the transfer process to have worked this year.

"Your child has invested a huge amount of time and effort in preparing for these tests.

"However, in these exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, we have taken this decision based on; what we believe is the correct decision for children’s welfare, the confidence we have in our admissions process and in our ability as a school to ensure you that your child will ultimately succeed in achieving the best possible academic outcome for them at Strabane Academy."