Alex cracks the code!

THE children of Markethill have helped Santa crack the Christmas code!

He had a huge sack of treats for the kids in Markethill, secured with a massive padlock, but Rudolph got bored one night and chewed Santa’s code book. Santa couldn’t remember the code to open it!

He asked the children of Markethill to help him by calling in to all the shops in the town to collect pieces of the code. Dozens of them did so during last week and when they had all the pieces they were able to collect their treat.

Santa was so delighted that he got Rudolph - who was keen to get back into Santa’s good books - to pick one of the helpers to get a special prize of a large hamper of goodies for Christmas.

Alex Patterson was the lucky winner, and can be seen here at The Old Courthouse collecting his hamper.

Markethill District Enterprises Ltd were glad so many of the local children took part and would like to thank the town’s retailers for their support and J D Hunter & Co for their assistance with distribution. The event was part funded by Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.