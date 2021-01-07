Minister Murphy extends protection for business tenancies until end of March

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has extended an emergency provision for commercial tenants by a further three months in order to protect businesses at this difficult time.

The move, which extends the special provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, means business tenants here continue to be protected from the threat of eviction for non-payment of rent until March 31, 2021.

The Newry and Armagh MLA explained: “I am committed to supporting local businesses through a range of measures as we continue to battle the economic impact of Covid-19.

“This particular emergency provision was to be in place until the end of 2020 but, given the current challenges, I am again extending this protection for businesses for an additional three months.

“This will mark a full year of protection for business tenants.

“I would again encourage landlords and tenants to work together – tenants should continue to meet their legal obligations and pay their rent in full if they can. However, where this is not possible landlords should show leniency to those businesses in difficulty at this time.”