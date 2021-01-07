Paisley backs Dogs Trust campaign against puppy smuggling

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has joined forces with the UK’s largest dog welfare charity to call on the Government to stop the illegal importation of puppies into the UK.

Due to significant changes to pet travel with the end of the transition period, Dogs Trust is urging MPs to help stop #PuppySmuggling by joining their new parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce.

Every year thousands of puppies are illegally imported to then be sold via online adverts to unsuspecting dog lovers, having been transported thousands of miles across Europe with little water, no food, exercise or toilet breaks.

Many suffer significant health problems and/or lifelong behavioural challenges, and some don’t survive, leaving their buyers helpless and heartbroken – as well as out of pocket.

For over six years the charity has been calling on Government to end puppy smuggling after exposing this abhorrent trade through four undercover investigations. Current legislation is not fit for purpose – every day of Government delay is causing more preventable suffering for innocent puppies.

Dogs Trust’s Veterinary Director Paula Boyden said:

“Sadly, we continue to see more and more heart-breaking examples of puppies being illegally imported into the country. Puppy smugglers are making vast profits by exploiting innocent puppies, breeding and transporting them in appalling conditions to sell onto dog lovers here in the UK.

“There has never been a more urgent need to end the appalling puppy smuggling trade. Enough is enough, Government must take immediate action as too many puppies are suffering at the hands of cruel traders and too many dog lovers are being left to pick up the pieces.

“We are grateful to Ian Paisley Jr MP for his support in joining the parliamentary Puppy Smuggling Taskforce to stop this cruel trade.”

Ian Paisley Jr, MP for North Antrim, says:

“I am delighted to join the Puppy Smuggling Taskforce and support Dogs Trust in their efforts to raise awareness of and tackle the abhorrent puppy smuggling trade.

“At a time when demand for dogs in the UK has never been higher, I want to urge my constituents to really do their research before buying a puppy advertised for sale online, as it’s all too easy to be duped into buying a dog that’s been illegally smuggled into the country.

“Dogs Trust has been campaigning on this issue for many years now, and I’m proud to be able to say I’m part of the Puppy Smuggling Taskforce to help put a stop to puppies needlessly suffering at the hands of criminals.”