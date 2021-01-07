Pensioner killed in road accident

Police have confirmed that an 82 year old woman has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Ballynahinch on Tuesday 5th January.

Inspector Hardy said: “At around 3:15pm on Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a collision on the Newcastle Road involving a white Volkswagen Tiguan and a silver Skoda Roomster. Emergency services attended and administered treatment to the female driver of the Skoda Roomster but sadly she passed away at the scene a short time later. The three occupants of the Tiguan were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 966 05/01/21.”