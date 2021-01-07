Trial of six-year span of indecent images

By Donal McMahon

A NEWRY man charged with indecent images offences across six years has been sent for trial to the crown court.

David Hughes (45) of Church Street, Newry is charged with three counts of possession of an indecent photograph and four counts of possession of an extreme image on dates from March 12, 2012 to May 24, 2018.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

No further information was heard in open court during the short hearing.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

The district judge released the defendant on £500 bail with the case adjourned to Newry crown court for a trail to be arranged on February 11.