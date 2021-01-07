Police keen to speak to dog walker as searches for Marian continue

POLICE say they are keen to speak to a dog walker who may have crossed paths with missing Marian O'Neill on Monday morning at approximately 10am.

Dozens of volunteers are involved in the search for the Strabane woman who has been missing since Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "This would have occurred along the bottom of a field which would be adjacent to the Strabane Golf Course and run along side the river.

"Marian would have been walking in the direction of Sion Mills and the dog walker towards Strabane.

"If you were walking your dog in that area on Monday morning and have any information please contact us on 101 quoting ref 769 of 04/01/21."