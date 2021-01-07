Translink to reduce services in response to latest Covid-19 restrictions

FROM this Monday (January 11), Translink Bus and Rail Services will operate a reduced timetable of essential services during the period of new Covid-19 restrictions.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “As we continue our fight against the Covid-19 outbreak and people are following the public health advice to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives, I have approved a further adjustment in Translink’s service provision.

"As at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, these changes will allow Translink to focus their efforts on providing travel for key workers and ensure that people have access to essential services. However, I can assure the public that no geographical area is losing services and people will continue to be able to practice social distancing on our public transport network.

“My priority as always is keeping our communities safe and my Department is doing everything it can to ensure essential services and connections are maintained for those using and reliant on our infrastructure network. I will keep the public transport situation under constant review in line with the public health advice.

“As we enter a further period of enhanced restrictions, I am asking for your support and would ask everyone only to travel if their journey is essential. If you do need to use public transport for an essential journey, I would again reiterate that people must wear a face covering. These requirements are part of the continuing effort that all of us must make to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

"All of us have a responsibility to act to keep each other safe. Please do everything you can to protect yourself, protect your family and protect your community.”