Armagh woman scoops £500 prize on Southern Hospice's Christmas Draw

THE Southern Area Hospice Services Annual Christmas Draw was won by Mrs Grainne Gillespie from Armagh.

The draw, which took place on Monday 14th December, was kindly sponsored by Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering, Mullaghbawn, who donated the first prize of £500.

Mrs Gillespie was both shocked and delighted to have won £500 just in time from Christmas.

She said: "I have supported the Hospice for many years and often enter raffles as a way to support their good work. Never did I think I would win such a wonderful prize thanks to Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering.

"I am thrilled to share my winnings with my children and grandchildren as well as making a donation back to the Hospice.”

After an unprecedented year the Southern Area Hospice were delighted to raise £12,808 from their Annual Christmas Draw.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Bernie Byrne, Southern Area Hospice Services Fundraising Officer, said: "I would like to congratulate Mrs Gillespie on winning the £500 prize and to also thank her along with everyone else who kindly supported our Christmas Draw.

"The draw could not have taken place without the generosity of Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering who are based in Mullaghbawn and are long term supporters of the Southern Area Hospice. The money raised from this fundraiser will go a long way to helping our patients and their families."

If you would like more information on how you can support Southern Area Hospice Services visit www.southernareahospiceservices.org.