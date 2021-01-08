Glenavy's 'Vicar of Dibley' inspires town with Drive-In Nativity show

A GLENAVY minister has thrilled the local community after pulling off an amazing ‘Drive-In Nativity’ play.

Disproving the old maxim that you should never work with children or animals, big-hearted Reverend Linda Cronin took to social media in December to recruit cast for the innovative event.

“Dear friends, this is a plea for help!” she said.

“This townie Vicar in true Vicar of Dibley style thought it would be a great idea to have a Drive in Live nativity, with real animals.

“But there is a problem.

“To date I have one heifer, three dogs and a frozen turkey from Tesco!

“So I need more animals to be brought along - offers please.

“Also we need bubbles of people to take part and dress up as the characters - no acting or speaking required

“So we need Mary and Joseph - walk on part - we’ve not got a donkey.

“Shepherds - tea towels can be provided

“Wise Men - struggling with this one.

“Angels - tinsel provided, but must have own wings and not mind flying long distances - ie Heaven to Earth

“A star- someone who like to shine brightly and good at directions

“If you can help this townie Vicar pull this off, please get in touch.”

“I’m sure you will be truly blessed by this.”

And in true Glenavy style, the community rallied around.

Later, Reverend Cronin reported: “So far we have a sheep, a donkey, a miniature pony, a llama, a heifer.

“What was it about not working with children and animals?”

And so on December 20 in the car park at St Aidan’s, the show went ahead to great success and to the delight of all who attended!