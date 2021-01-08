HE launch community safety strategy in NMD areas

A NEW community safety strategy has been launched by the Housing Executive.

Running until 2023, the new strategy, Working Together for Safer Communities, aims to reduce anti-social behaviour in local areas.

An action plan has been formulated, which commits the organisation to building community confidence and increasing the reporting of anti-social behaviour.

Finding local solutions to local issues is also a key objective of the strategy, as is working together with local communities to keep them safe.

Only recently we reported there has been over 5,500 reported incidents of anti social behaviour in NMD policing district over the last twelve months.

The exact figure of 5,867 incidents is an increase of 1,006 on the previous 12 months, and represents a 20% increase.

Speaking on the launch of the new strategy, Colm McQuillan, Director of Housing Services at the Housing Executive, said; “We are committed to ensuring all forms of anti-social behaviour are tackled appropriately.

“While the majority of our areas are safe and popular places to live, we recognise that nuisance and anti-social behaviour are real issues that can impact significantly on local families.

“It is important that residents know what to do if they are worried about anti-social behaviour and – just as importantly – to know their reports will be taken on board and acted upon.

“The easiest way to report anti-social behaviour is to ring our General Enquiries Line on 03448 920 900 and ask to speak to your Patch Manager.

“If anti-social behaviour is more serious or criminal, then you can call the PSNI on 101.

“We are also happy to take anti-social behaviour referrals from a relative, a friend or an advocate, if you’d prefer someone else to make contact on your behalf.

“It is always advised that residents provide us with as much detail as they possibly can, in order to allow our teams to investigate the issues thoroughly.

“However, you can still provide information anonymously via our website at nihe.gov.uk where you can also view our new strategy.”

Linda Watson, Chairperson of the Central Housing Forum and Vice-Chair of Supporting Communities, said; “I’m pleased to welcome the launch of the Housing Executive Community Safety Strategy 2020-2023, Working Together for Safer Communities.

“Anti-social behaviour is disruptive in our estates and communities; such behaviours can undermine communities and have a long term impact on the lives of tenants and neighbours.

“On behalf of the Central Housing Forum, I would encourage all members of the Housing Community Network to take time to consider the Strategy and Action Plan and to think how they can work with the Housing Executive and other stakeholders to ensure that our estates and neighbourhoods continue to be safe places to live.”

For further information, visit nihe.gov.uk.