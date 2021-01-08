SRC Lecturer receives MBE in Honours List

MARILYN Warren, a lecturer at Southern Regional College, was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List for her services to education and children.

Marilyn, who is from Tandragee, lectures within the Faculty of Health and Science at the College.

Upon speaking about her award, Marilyn said;“I was completely surprised but totally delighted when I learned of receiving this fantastic award and recognition. It was certainly a fabulous and uplifting way to end such a challenging year.”

Brian Doran, Principal and Chief Executive at Southern Regional College said;

“I am absolutely thrilled to hear that Marilyn has received an MBE for her services to education and children. Marilyn has dedicated her life to teaching others and her career has spanned 43 years working in primary to higher education. She is a member of staff whose enthusiasm and passion for her area of expertise is infectious and consistently goes above and beyond to meet the needs of her students. On behalf of the College’s senior management team and governing body, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Marilyn.”

Marilyn is no stranger to receiving prestigious awards, having been awarded the prestigious Lion Award for Lecturer of the Year 2019 as part of the annual City & Guilds Medals for Excellence programme. In 2018 Marilyn also received a coveted Medal of Excellence for not only being a champion for learning, but for her ‘enthusiasm and outstanding subject knowledge’.

It is hoped that Marilyn will receive her award at Buckingham Palace when the Covid-19 restrictions ease.