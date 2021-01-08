Translink to reduce services

Translink has announced details of timetable changes to be implemented from Monday 11th January in response to the latest NI Executive guidance to ‘stay at home - to stop the spread of Covid-19’.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive of Translink said, “We have played our part throughout this pandemic, maintaining public transport services at a level to enable NHS, other key workers and key vulnerable people to make essential journeys.

“These new ‘essential service’ timetables are based on our previous lockdown experiences. They will ensure we protect the geographic coverage of the network with reduced frequency in line with what is currently needed given the latest lockdown restrictions, including closure of schools and more people staying at home.

“We will continue to use enhanced cleaning regimes using the latest cleaning technology and long-lasting anti-viral disinfectant that kills viruses and bacteria on contact providing ongoing protection and means our fleet and facilities are cleaner than ever.

“We would also remind those making essential journeys to wear a face covering, practice good hand hygiene, socially distance and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“We would encourage our customers to familiarise themselves with any changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans”.

For the latest timetable updates use the Journey planner or visit the website www.translink.co.uk or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.