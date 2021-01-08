Virtual arable conference set to be held in the New Year

AS with many events this year the annual arable conference held by CAFRE, UAS and UFU will be moving online due to the current Covid situation.

The event will be held over two webinars, the first one being a question and answer session with the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

The event will be screened live on January 20 at 11am and you can register your interest on the bookings page of the UFU website at: https://www.ufuni.org/events/arable-sector-webinar

The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from the Minister at a time of unprecedented change in the industry and put their questions to him during the event.

The second event will be held in early February and will be a more technical event. The date and programme for this event will be confirmed early in the New Year