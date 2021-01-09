Firmus works in Newry brought forward

FOLLOWING engagement with Newry BID, Firmus have brought forward their works for Hill Street to ensure that they are completed during lockdown and minimise impact on business.

The speed of the works will depend on how much of the old gas network can be used but it is expected that the works will take about 5 weeks in total from starting at the town hall end of Hill Street and completing at Barclays.

The total scheme for the centre of Newry is scheduled to last until May and we are pressing for increased night time and Sunday work to reduce the duration of the entire programme especially as we hope to come out of lockdown as early as possible