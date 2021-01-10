Covid testing facility in Newry is a disgrace - McNulty

SDLP Assembly Member for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty MLA claimed the lack of a drive-in Covid Testing facility in Newry is a disgrace and has called on the Public Health Agency to reinstate the service as a priority

Mr McNulty said, ‘The current Covid19 testing facility in Newry is inadequate and is putting many frail and elderly off getting a test. This is a retrograde step. It is a reduced service and the facility must be made accessible to all.’

‘Over recent months the testing facility at the Albert Basin has changed from being accessible drive through facility to one which is inaccessible to the frail, elderly and disabled. As it is currently set up, those needing tested have to large distances in the freezing cold and in the dark. This is lunacy at any time, but given the current period of prolonged cold weather this could be potentially putting lives at risk.’

‘Having been contacted by a number of concerned constituents I have made spoken to representatives of the Public Health Agency and have also raised my concerns at the highest levels within the organisation. This must be rectified as a priority.’