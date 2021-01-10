GP Practice outlines vaccination details

Dr Brian Cupples, Dr Michael Huey & Dr Ann McCreedy are pleased to advise that the Practice will commence the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to their patients during week commencing Monday 11th January.

A number of priority groups has been drawn up by the Department of Health with the first priority group being those aged 80 and over.

You will be contacted by the Practice to advise when you should attend the vaccination clinic, therefore please do not contact the Surgery regarding the Vaccine.

The clinics will be held in Banbridge Hockey Club, Havelock Park, Lurgan Road, Banbridge, BT32 4LU and the practice is indebted to the Hockey Club for facilitating this programme. Their assistance means that we can deliver the vaccinations in an appropriate setting whilst continuing to operate our normal services from our Practice sites in Loughbrickland and Poyntzpass.

The President of Banbridge Hockey Club Mr Mark Evans stated that the Hockey Cub were delighted to be able to accommodate the roll out of the vaccination programme and in doing so help the wider community to achieve a safer future.