Council closes community facilities

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council is to close all of its community facilities for four weeks.

The council said it was taking the decision to close the facilities with immediate effect due to the impact of coronavirus.

In a statement posted on social media the council said, "Due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, all community facilities will be closed to the public from Monday 11th January for a four week period.

"The increase in restrictions has led to the majority of community facilities with no permitted bookings. There may be some bookings allowed (health or childcare related) for further information on permitted bookings please contact 02838312581 or email ccbookings@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.

"This decision will be kept under review in line with government guidelines."