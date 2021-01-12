Leading Security Company delivers 'Kyndness' to Castlederg High School

BELFAST-based Leading Security Company, WhiteHat Security recently delivered 50 mental health kits to Castlederg High School in partnership with Kynd Kits. The project aimed to support the mental health and well-being of students in Northern Ireland as we come to the end of a difficult year.

Kynd Kits are a product of Project Helping, a non-profit organisation with a mission of improving mental wellness with 'Kyndness'. Castlederg High School in Tyrone received 50 mental health kits for teens which included several items that would support the well-being of teenagers such as a journal, stress ball, adult colouring book, fidget toys, tissues, and a list of mental health resources. The care package aims to support and encourage teenagers to focus on their mental health and what they can do to improve their well-being.

WhiteHat Security has offices in Belfast, San Jose and Houston. The company decided to work in partnership with Kynd Kits to make a difference in the local community and also support their charity partner, AWARE.

Molly Doherty, Vulnerability Verification Specialist at WhiteHat Security said: "We are delighted to be working with Kynd Kits to deliver these incredible care packages to Castlederg High School. This was a charity chosen by our colleagues in the San Jose office, it was chosen as an activity for us during the pandemic as we are unable to host our charity events that usually include social interaction, and unfortunately due to lack of social interaction, peopleÕs mental health has been majorly affected."

"We have also recently announced AWARE as our charity partner for 2020/2021 who we were able to work with to distribute the Kynd Kits to Castlederg High School. AWARE's values and mission has spoken volumes to all of us at WhiteHat Security during these unprecedented times and the work AWARE do to support the mental health of our young people inspired us to give back to a local secondary school who would greatly benefit from the care packages. We are delighted to have been able to hand deliver the kits. Seeing the joy in the pupilÕs faces was amazing and we are so grateful the kits will be put to good use."

Susan Beatty, Health and Well-being Coordinator of Castlederg High School said: "School life has changed significantly this year and our young people have been amazing in the way they have adapted to the new environment. We are so proud of how they have dealt with the challenges imposed upon us with Covid-19! The pupils wear their masks, disinfect their work areas and socialise within small bubbles but there is no doubt that many of our young people are feeling the impact of 2020. Our emotional health and wellbeing is being tested!

"We are very thankful that we invested in mental health and well-being prior to lockdown and invited AWARE into our school to deliver their fantastic programmes. Consequently, many of our young people already had the knowledge and skills to help them maintain good mental health and build resilience in these challenging times.

"Kindness is also getting us through these times and thankfully we have a free lifetime unlimited supply of it! It is something that we always emphasise in our school and we are fortunate to have so many young people who recognise its ability to change lives for the better. If there was one magical cure for many of the woes of the world, it might be the power of kindness. We are delighted to accept the Kynd Kits from WhiteHat Security as they will be of benefit to a number of our students."

Lisa Abell-Farrelly, Corporate Relationship Officer at AWARE said: "We are delighted to be working with the fantastic team at WhiteHat Security in Belfast to support their mental health and well-being initiatives. The current situation has had a negative effect on the mental health of many in Northern Ireland, including our young people. It's great to see businesses like WhiteHat Security put mental health at the core of the organisation and we are so pleased to see the pupils and teachers of Castlederg High School benefit from the incredible care packages after a difficult school year. We are so grateful for the support of WhiteHat Security and KyndKits."