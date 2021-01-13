RSD will not use transfer test

ROYAL School Dungannon (RSD) have said they will not use the transfer test this year for their Year 8 intake.

Amid the row over plans for a single AQE exam scheduled for February 27, RSD announced last Friday that its governors had "unanimously decided" against using the test.

In a letter to parents, RSD said it still supported the principle of academic selection but would use its "contingency admissions criteria" for admitting pupils to year eight in September.