RSD will not use transfer test

ROYAL School Dungannon (RSD) have said they will not use the transfer test this year for their Year 8 intake.
Amid the row over plans for a single AQE exam scheduled for February 27, RSD announced last Friday that its governors had "unanimously decided" against using the test.
In a letter to parents, RSD said it still supported the principle of academic selection but would use its "contingency admissions criteria" for admitting pupils to year eight in September.

