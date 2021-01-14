Newtownstewart Ulster-Scots initiative raises £1,000 for Cancer Focus group

DERRY and Raphoe Action Newtownstewart Ulster-

Scots project worker, Irene Spratt, has injected a little colour in Newtownstewart by decorating and lighting the trees along the river walk at the Holm Field.

The initiative, with grant aid kindly given by Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PSCP), Strabane, is designed to help combat mental health issues associated with Covid-19.

In doing this, they supported Cancer Focus NI which has a branch shop in Newtownstewart and which also has been affected by the 'lockdown' closures throughout the pandemic.

The Winter Wonderland Walk on Saturday, December 12, raised over £1,000 supporting Cancer Focus NI's Newtownstewart branch.

"A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the wider community of Newtownstewart for their support."