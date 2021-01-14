Over 27,000 attend Craigavon Area Hospital ED in three month period

ALMOST 80% of patients attending the Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital received treatment following triage within two hours of waiting.

In the third quarter of last year (July-September2020) over 27,000 attended the Craigavon ED, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

The statistical bulletin presents information on all new and unplanned review attendances during July, August and September 2020.

The figures revealed that Craigavon Area Hospital (962) reported the highest number of patients waiting over 12 hours during September 2020.

Of those who attended ED at Craigavon, between 14 to 17% were referred by their GPS while an average of 3% of patients left before receiving treatment.

Waiting for triage was between 5/6 minutes while time spent in the ED varied over the three month period from 8 to 13 hours.

Attendances at Emergency Care Departments:

During September 2020, there were 58,543 attendances at EDs in Northern Ireland, 12,764 (17.9%) less than in September 2019 (71,307).

Of the 58,543 ED attendances during September 2020, 48,824 (83.4%) had attended a Type 1 ED, 3,725 (6.4%) attended a Type 2 ED and 5,994 (10.2%) attended a Type 3 ED.

Left before treatment complete:

During September 2020, 3.4% of all ED attendances left before their treatment was complete.

Unplanned re-attendances within seven days:

During September 2020, 3.2% of the 58,543 ED attendances were unplanned review attendances who had returned to the same ED within seven days of their original attendance for the same condition.

Referrals by GP:

Over one in six (15.9%) attendances at EDs in September 2020 had been referred by a GP, compared with 16.3% in September 2019.

Time to triage:

The median waiting time from arrival at an ED to triage (initial assessment) by a medical professional was 9 minutes during September 2020, with 95 percent of patients having their care needs assessed for the first time by a medical professional within 47 minutes of arrival.

Time to start of treatment:

During September 2020, the median waiting time from triage to the start of treatment by a medical professional was 36 minutes, with 95 percent of patients receiving treatment within 3 hours 36 minutes of being triaged.

Total time in Emergency Care Department:

The median time patients who were discharged home (not admitted) spent in a Type 1 ED was 2 hours 43 minutes in September 2020, 11 minutes less than the time taken during the same month the previous year (2 hour 54 minutes).

The median time patients who were admitted to hospital spent in a Type 1 ED was 8 hours 45 minutes in September 2020, 1 hour 23 minutes more than the same month the previous year (7 hours 22 minutes).

During September 2020, Craigavon Area reported the longest median waiting time from arrival to admission (13 hours 46 minutes), whilst the RBHSC reported the shortest time (4 hours 10 minutes)