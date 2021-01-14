Man in seventies taken to hospital
A MAN aged in his 70’s is currently in a critical condition in hospital following a collision on the Millburn Road in Coleraine on Thursday afternoon.
The collision was reported to police at 1pm and involved a black Vauxhall Agila car and a bicycle.
The man, who was riding the bicycle, sustained head and upper body injuries as a result of the collision.
Enquiries are ongoing at this time and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dash-cam to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 652 14/01/21.
The road was closed for some time before reopening.