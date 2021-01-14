NEWMILLS man cleans over 130 road signs

David Flanagan

A NEWMILLS man who has cleaned over 130 road signs across rural Mid-Ulster has called on people to do what they can to help their communities.
At December’s meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy singled out David Flanagan’s valiant efforts to make life that bit safer for rural residents and motorists who use rural roads.
Stated David: “Cleaning these road signs will not be a year round thing, I am just doing my little bit in the winter. Hopefully, it encourages others to get involved in their community as every little bit adds up to a lot and now, more than ever, our local communities need our help.”

