PAUL WATTERS: Curried apple soup is a tasty winter warmer

INTERNATIONAL chef, Paul Watters, has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

This week, Paul gives us a recipe for curried apple soup, which looks absolutely delicious!

You can follow Paul on his Facebook page, Simple, tasty, healthy by PW, or if you have any queries you can email him directly at paulwatters35@gmail.com

And if you do have a go at making any of Paul's recipes, let us know how you get on and send us a picture!

CURRIED APPLE SOUP

Ingredients

1 large onion(diced)

4 oz of butter

4 oz plain flour

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of dried coriander

1/2 teaspoon of garam masala

1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of dried ginger

1 pinch of dried cinnamon

1 pinch of smoked paprika

2 pints of vegetable or chicken stock

juice of 1/2 lemon

4 apples peeled cored and rough chopped(keep half a apple sliced for garnish)

a handful of picked rocket

8 tablespoons of double cream

salt and pepper to taste and season

Method

Prep time - 5 mins

Cooking time - 25 minutes

In a large pot the butter and add in the turmeric, cumin, coriander, garam masala, curry powder, dried ginger, smoked paprika and cinnamon. Add apples (but remember to keep slices back for garnish).

Cook for approximately 15-20 minutes until the apples are soft. Take off the heat, add the flour and mix in well until a paste has formed.

Bring back to the heat and gradually add the chicken/vegetable stock. Cook for a further 10 minutes.

Blend well to a puree with a food processor or hand blender, adding the lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste and season to required taste.

Transfer to bowls, garnish with sliced apple and drizzle cream over the top. Add picked fresh rocket for the top.

Chef's tip - drizzle a little olive oil for an extra touch.