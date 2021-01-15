ABC and NM&D council areas shamed as figures show violation of Covid laws

By Niall Crozier

THE latest PSNI figures for coronavirus-related law enforcements in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council area and its neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down counterpart are among the worst in the country.

The local pair are guilty of more violations than seven of Northern Ireland’s 11 district council areas, with only the ‘big two’ - Belfast City and Derry City & Strabane – having had more.

In stark contrast, the Lisburn City and Castlereagh DC area’s figures are the best of the lot, putting those of ABC and NM&D to shame.

With the global pandemic continuing to rage, the categories currently punishable under the law are:

COV2 (Prohibition Notice issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling).

COV 3 (failure to isolate; £1,000 fine).

COV4 (Penalty Notice, with fines starting at £200. This has replaced the former but now-defunct COV1 Penalty Notice).

COV5 (Penalty Notice issued to a business and/or premises for breach of the regulations with fines starting at £1,000, rising to a maximum of £10,000).

CRNs (Community Resolution Notices).

The latest figures underline the extent of law-breaking in the ABC and NM&D District Council areas and suggest a marked failure on the part of people here to fully appreciate the seriousness of the present situation.

Of the pair, ABC’s statistics are the more damning, witnessed by 106 COV2 violations (12 commercial premises, 94 private residences), 226 COV4 transgressions and 209 CRNs. Compare those figures with NM&D’s 54 COV2 violations (18 commercial premises, 36 private residences), 152 COV4s and 106 CRNs.

With recent events at Craigavon Area Hospital and Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital having brought the extent of the current problems into sharp focus, these statistics are an indictment of those who continue to refuse to abide by restrictions which have been imposed in order to protect the whole of society, themselves included.

The overall picture for Northern Ireland’s 11 District Council areas from March 2020 through to midnight on Sunday, January 10, 2021 is as follows:

1. Belfast City:

COV1s - 1,069. COV2s - 495 (57 commercial, 438 private residences). COV3s – 9. COV4s 842. COV5s – 13. CRNs 623. TOTAL = 3,051.

2. Derry City & Strabane:

COV1s – 364. COV2s – 121 (16 commercial, 105 private residences). COV3s – 3. COV4s – 228. COV5s – 3. CRNs – 225. TOTAL = 944.

3. Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon:

COV1s 120. COV2s – 106 (12 commercial, 94 private residences). COV3s – 4. COV4s – 226. COV5s – 5. CRNs – 209. TOTAL = 670.

4. Newry, Mourne & Down:

COV1s – 141. COV2s – 54 (18 commercial, 36 private residences). COV3s – 8. COV4s – 152. COV5s – 8. CRNs – 106. TOTAL = 469.

5. Mid & East Antrim:

COV1s – 100. COV2s – 57 (9 commercial, 48 private residences). COV3s – 4. COV4s – 92. COV5s – 6. CRNs – 106. TOTAL = 385.

6. Fermanagh & Omagh:

COV1s – 95. COV2s – 54 (21 commercial, 33 private residences). COV3s – 3. COV4s – 106. COV5s – 2. CRNs – 90. TOTAL = 350.

7. Antrim & Newtownabbey:

COV1s – 59. COV2s – 58 (13 commercial, 45 private residences). COV3s – 2. COV4s – 47. COV5s – 2. CRNs – 160. TOTAL = 328.

8. Mid-Ulster:

COV1s – 44. COV2s – 58 (15 commercial, 43 private residences). COV3s – 4. COV4s – 107. COV5s – 5. CRNs – 87. TOTAL = 305.

9. Ards & North Down:

COV1s – 57. COV2s – 39 (10 commercial, 29 private residences). COV3s – 10. COV4s – 31. COV5s – 2. CRNs – 93. TOTAL = 232.

10. Causeway Coast & Glens:

COV1s – 25. COV2s – 3 (10 commercial, 25 private residences). COV3s – 1. COV4s – 74. COV5s – 0. CRNs – 74. TOTAL = 210.

11. Lisburn & Castlereagh:

COV1s – 27. COV2s – 19 (3 commercial, 16 private residences). COV3s – 7. COV4s – 42. COV5s – 0. CRNs – 37. TOTAL = 132.