Bird flu outbreak sparks culls

WEEKS after a dead swan found near Toome was found to have avian flu a mass cull of over 100,000 birds has been ordered in two locations.

Around 80,000 birds in a poultry flock are set to be culled at a farm at Clough in County Antrim after traces of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza were discovered there.

A second suspected case is under investigation at a commercial holding in Lisburn - where approximately 31,000 birds will be destroyed.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Vet Dr Robert Huey, who has introduced disease control measures, said it was the first incursion into a poultry flock in the province.

And he added that it has the potential to have a ‘devastating effect’ on the industry.

Avian influenza, more colloquially known as 'bird flu', is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease that effects birds.

Certain strains can effect humans too, yet this is a very rare occurrence.

Wild birds are regarded as the usual suspects of carrying the contagion - with migratory water birds considered the ultimate super spreader of bird flu.

Back in November of last year, a swan was discovered, dead, at Lough Beg near Toomebridge.

Preliminary results confirmed that the bird had avian influenza - and this particular strain was of a close similarity to that found in poultry flocks and wild birds in Britain.

The swan was discovered by environmentalist Chris Murphy who was assessing the impact of A6 roadworks upon the over-wintering birds at Lough Beg.

Chief Vet Robert Huey, had urged for poultry handlers to tighten their biosecurity measures in order to halt transmissions to commercial flocks.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said it is ‘deeply concerned’ following confirmation on January 6 from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of an outbreak.

Deputy President William Irvine said their ‘thoughts are with the farm family affected by this AI case’.

“A farm is more than just a business, it is a passion and a way of life and the aftermath of this outbreak will have a detrimental impact on the family.

“It is vital that in response to this outbreak, all poultry and bird keepers across Northern Ireland review and heighten their biosecurity where necessary to protect their farm business and the entire sector from further infection.

“All birds should now be housed including backyard flocks, after housing measures came into effect on December 23.

“All movement in and out of bird enclosures should be minimised, clean footwear before and after visiting birds, keep farms clean and tidy regularly disinfecting hard surfaces, and ensure rats and mice are controlled.

“We urge all bird keepers to remain vigilant and to keep a close eye on flocks for AI symptoms. Any suspicion of disease or increased mortality needs to be reported to their vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately.”

He added that the registration of all birds within NI is key to controlling AI.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for backyard keepers as well as poultry farmers to ensure their flock is registered with DAERA.

“Backyard keepers are those who have birds, regardless of how many, residing on their premises for personal use. This includes hens housed in gardens.

“Registration does not only apply to poultry farmers and the only exception to registration is pet birds that live inside the home. All other birds need to be registered and if they are not, this should be done as soon as,” said Mr Irvine.

To register your flock, visit the following link, https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/

publications/bird-registration-form.

DAERA also has a text alert service which bird keepers should sign up to. Through this system they will receive immediate notifications if there is a disease outbreak.

To subscribe to the text alert service, text BIRDS to 67300.