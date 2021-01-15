Hollywood star' s family gift wheelchair to Toome Kegworth survivor

TOOME man Stephen McCoy, who was severely injured in the Kegworth air disaster 32 years ago, has benefitted from the donation of an electric wheelchair which once belonged to the nephew of Hollywood star Liam Neeson.

Stephen was just 16 in 1989 and a promising boxer when the Boeing 737 on which he was travelling developed an engine problem shortly after leaving Heathrow for Belfast International Airport, crashing onto the M1 in Leicestershire, killing 47 people and injuring 47 other passengers.

He was left in a coma for six months and his life support was due to be switched off when a nurse noticed his foot moving.

Stephen has continued to confound medics and is cared for full time by his loving sister Yvonne (both pictured above) at a specially adapted home in Toomebridge after spending three years in hospital in England.

Liam Neeson had bought the wheelchair for his nephew Ronan Sexton, who died in 2019, five years after he fell 20 feet from a phone box during a night out with friends in Brighton.

Ronan’s mother, Liam’s sister Bernadette Sexton is Yvonne’s former French teacher at school.

Yvonne said: “I’ve spoken to Liam's family to pass on our thanks and a video of my brother using the chair.

“And I got a message to say that Liam was pleased that the wheelchair was being put to good use.

“Obviously we all felt desperately sorry for Ronan's family. It was a terrible loss.

“But the wheelchair has been absolutely fantastic for Stephen. It has been modified to meet his particular needs.”

“(Liam and Stephen) were both members of the All Saints boxing club in Ballymena,

“I sent a bunch of flowers and Bernadette told me on the phone that she was happy that Stephen was getting the benefit of the wheelchair.

“She also sent a video of Stephen using the chair to Liam, so that was nice.

“Bernadette said Ronan had been a warrior and so was Stephen.”