Police search for driver in Randalstown 'hit and run'

THE PSNI is appealing for information about a suspected hit and run incident which caused traffic chaos in Randalstown.

A spokesman said: “Police from Antrim attended a four vehicle road traffic collision in Randalstown Main Street on Wednesday, January 6 shortly before 2pm.

“As a result, a number of vehicles were damaged and subsequent knock on delays where caused around the town due to the recovery of these vehicles.

“Unfortunately, the driver of one of these cars left the scene and we would be interested in talking to them.

“If you have any information that may assist Police with their enquiries at this time, please contact 101 and quote reference number 778 6/1/21.”

Randalstown Alliance rep Glenn Finlay was also on the scene and posted on social media.

He said: “Hit and run traffic accident on Main St Randalstown just now.

“Probably best to take another route.

“Late teens/early 20s male in grey tracksuit, black jacket and skinhead last seen running Church Road direction.

“If you know who it is, you know what to do!”

Delays were reported following the accident, which left three cars immobile across the main carriageway through the town.

Other local politicians including South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke used their online presence to warn people to take a different route.

One of the people caught up in the incident, Sonya McAllister, said on Facebook: “Thankfully no one was seriously injured but our two cars plus a post van have been wrecked.”