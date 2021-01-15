Retired GP dons his walking boots to celebrate a special year and raise funds for charity

COVID-19 may have changed how we celebrate important occasions for the time being but for a retired GP it has given him the opportunity to mark two significant milestones in a different way while also raising money for two deserving causes.

This year, it's 50 years since Dr Morris Brown moved to Castlederg, while later this month he will also be celebrating his 80th birthday.

Current restrictions mean the anniversaries are unlikely to be celebrated in the conventional way so Dr Brown has instead planned a three-week walking challenge, which began on New Years Day, and all in the name of charity!

"2021 is a very special year for me and there are several reasons why it is so special," he explained.

"The two most important ones are that on January 20, 2021 I will be celebrating my 80th birthday and in 2021 I will also be celebrating 50 years since I moved to Castlederg to join the late Dr Ted Monteith in General Practice replacing the late Dr Fred Chambers.

"I would normally celebrate special birthdays in the conventional way with a party for my family and often with a second party for my friends and I would receive many presents from them all.

"However due to the restrictions for COVID-19 it is likely that I won’t be able to do this for my upcoming 80th birthday and so I have decided to celebrate these two special occasions in a very different way."

Each day until January 20, Dr Brown is hoping to raise funds for Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund (CPCTIF) and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, by walking four miles around Castlederg.

"I hope to walk four miles per day around Castlederg, a total of 80 miles, and on my walk I will pass all the buildings in the town that have a special significance for me in the 50 years I have lived in Castlederg," he said.

‘Great friend’

The route will see Dr Brown leave his home at Strabane Road and walk past the Rectory where his great friend of over 40 years, Canon Walter Quill, lived during his years as rector of Derg and Termonamongan parishes.

He will then pass the old surgery at Brackenridge, 29 Lower Strabane Road, where he held surgeries until 1986 and which became the home of Mrs Garvey and the late Dr Garvey.

Next on the journey is a nod to the new surgery at 13a Lower Strabane Road which Dr Brown was instrumental in building in 1986 and from there across the main carpark to Gordon Speer’s music suite where he practiced with the Derg Valley Choir for 20 years.

"As I go out onto the Main Street I will have in front of me Derg Parish Church where I have worshiped since 1971 and where I have served as parish reader for almost 40 years," Dr Brown continued.

"From there I will walk over Derg Bridge to Silverdale Care home which I opened in partnership with the late Dr Garvey in 1991 and for which I was general manager for 15 years.

"As I head back towards the town I will pass 7 Castlegore Road - now John Graham Motors - which I bought in 1982 to house two of the young doctors I trained for General Practice and where we lived for ten months while my present home was being built.

"After crossing back over the bridge and around the Castle grounds I will next pass Wilkinson’s pharmacy at 3 John Street. When I came to Castlederg in 1971 the pharmacy was owned by the late Jim Johnston and it was through contact with Jim that I ended up coming to practice in Castlederg.

"From there I will walk up Lurganbuoy Road passing Edwards Primary School where our three children had their primary school education and where I served on the Board of Governors for almost 30 years and was chairman when the new school was built in 2004.

"Next I will walk past the old Derg Valley Hospital which is now derelict but it was there when the maternity unit was active that our two youngest children were born.

"I was also privileged to deliver quite a number of babies there as well as dealing with many accident and emergency cases in the casualty room before these facilities were closed. I was also the medical officer at the hospital for some years."

From there, the intrepid 79-year-old will proceed via Young Crescent back onto the Strabane Road and walk past the house in Castlederg which was, for 14 years, the Brown family's first home.

"This was at 14 Strabane Road and it belonged to Dr and Mrs Monteith. When Dr Monteith retired we had to move out and subsequently we built and moved into 37 Strabane Road which has been our home for the past 35 years," he added.

Following his departure from the practice in Castlederg after 20 years, Dr Morris went to work as medical advisor at the Western Health and Social Services Board (WHSSB) where he was responsible for primary care throughout the Western Board area.

He retired from the role in 2005 and is actively involved in the two charities benefitting from the walking challenge.

‘Special birthday’

He continued: "Why am I doing this walk to celebrate my 80th birthday? I have told all my family and friends that I don’t want any presents for this special birthday.

"Instead I have asked them to make a donation towards two of the charities I am involved with namely Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund and the RNLI.

"All charities are suffering at this difficult time and these two are no different.

"I was the founder chairman of the CPCTIF when it was started 20 years ago and I am now the treasurer.

"In those 20 years the Fund has received well over £500,000 in donations and fundraising and has helped many terminally and seriously ill people from the Castlederg area.

"I have been involved with the RNLI for nearly 40 years and have been the chairman of the Castlederg Branch for the last 13 years.

"I would welcome and appreciate donations from anyone who wishes to support me and my two chosen charities."

Donations can be made using PayPal to brown976@btinternet.com or sent to 37 Strabane Road, Castlederg, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT81 7HZ.

"Please indicate by a message on PayPal or in writing when you send me a donation whether you want to Gift Aid your donation as I am hoping to apply for Gift Aid for the charities.

"I will also need your name and full postal address," Dr Brown added.