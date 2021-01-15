Revised visiting guidance comes into effect today

The Department of Health has published revised guidance on visiting care settings, which comes into effect from today (Friday 15 January).

In response to the levels of Covid-19 transmissions across the country, the four UK Chief Medical Officers recommended that we now move into alert level 5.

This impacts on the implementation of the visiting guidance in all care settings across Northern Ireland.

No face-to-face visiting to general medical wards will be permitted – however, following a risk assessment and ensuring a COVID-secure (* see definition) environment, end of life visiting only may be considered.

However visiting to hospices and care homes is still allowed.

The guidance will be kept under constant review and revised as appropriate.

*COVID-19 Secure: To maintain

A social distance of 2 metres when possible

Optimal hand hygiene and personal hygiene measures

Good ventilation

Use of PPE when required

Face coverings