...while 'idiots' literally walk on thin ice at Antrim Castle Gardens

AS medics battled to save lives at Antrim Area Hospital, at the weekend just a few miles away, idiotic members of the public were walking - or allowing their children to walk on - frozen ponds at the Castle Gardens.

Lough Neagh Rescue and the Police Service of Northern Ireland were forced to take to social media to warn people not to risk theirs or their children’s lives through drowning or hypothermia in sub-zero temperatures.

At times the mercury dipped to -7 over the weekend.

There were also reports of swimmers jumping through frozen ice on the lough itself.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “We have received lots of calls and messages today in relation to members of the public walking on the Long Ponds at Clotworthy House Antrim as well as swimmers jumping into Lough through frozen ice.

“Whilst we can’t tell anyone what to do we would encourage our followers to keep safe and follow current safety guidance.

“It might look like fun and you might think it’s safe to walk or swim under the ice but the consequences of your actions could be severe and life threatening.

“Unfortunately we have witnessed the consequences of this before

“Please keep safe and incase of an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The PSNI said: “Neighbourhood officers in Antrim have had to warn young persons from standing on the ice in the pond in Antrim Castle Gardens.

“This is a very dangerous thing to do, as the thickness of the ice cannot be determined.

“With the health service stretched at the moment, please consider your own safety.

“Do not stand or skate on this ice.”

Onlookers reported parents allowing and encouraging their children to walk on the frozen ice.