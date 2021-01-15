Widespread sorrow at Kelli's passing

THE passing of Kelli McCaw, after a brave battle against the effects of Covid-19 has plunged all those who knew the local woman into mourning.

Originally a native of Harryville, Kelli will always be remembered for her heartwarming smile, caring personality and sense of fun.

In recent years she discovered a niche as a travel blogger and with husband Stephen she helped create the ‘McCaw Made’ sourdough bread product which has enjoyed tremendous success.

As convinced Christians, Stephen and son Dean had appealed for prayer support throughout Kelli’s illness and that call was met with overwhelming support from far and wide.

Updates on social media brought the battle being fought by one brave woman and the anguish of her family into focus and will, undoubtedly, have played a part in persuading others to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Kelli’s passing has left a gap in so many lives but as her son Dean has commented: “Dad and I are taking comfort knowing that she is no longer in pain. she fought covid with everything she had, but everything wasn't quite enough.

“Thank you to everyone who kept her in your thoughts and prayers over the last month. this is not the the outcome we hoped for, and in all honesty I'm really struggling to deal with that.

“But I don't want anyone to lose heart or belief, and mum wouldn't either.

“God heard your prayers, he was always able to bring mum through this, it just wasn't his will for her. Mum is safe in his arms tonight, and although it really hurts dad and I to let her go, she is better off for it.

“Dad and I weren't able to see mum before she passed, I haven't actually seen her in person since august. but, as she slipped into eternity, we were on the phone telling her how loved she is, praying with her and reading scripture to her.

“I read mum psalm 46 and just as I finished reading it to her heart stopped beating. One of the very last things she heard before leaving us was, "be still and know that i am God."

“I'm so thankful for the time i had with the most kindhearted, loving and wise woman I’ve ever known. I’d take 24 years in her company over a lifetime with someone else.”.

Estelle Wallace, the well known fitness coach who, with family permission, had kept sympathisers updated , said Kelli had left behind a ‘legacy of kindness’

“She was a selfless girl with such a pure heart to care and to love others in a way no one else could.”

McCaw Kelli (nee Stinson) 12th January 2021, peacefully at hospital. Late of 28 Fenaghy Park, Galgorm, Ballymena. Beloved wife of Stephen, devoted mother of Dean, loving daughter of Evonne and William and dear sister of Denver and Richard. Due to the current restrictions, house and funeral were private. Kelli’s funeral cortege will leave Henry’s Funeral Parlour on Saturday at 1.30pm to Ballee Cemetery, allowing friends and family to pay their respects along the route, whilst maintaining social distancing in line with governmental social distancing regulations.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services (address above) for Ballymena Food Bank. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son and family circle.