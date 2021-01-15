Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee looks set to approve an application to transform a Clogher workhouse admin building into a new childcare centre.

The application has been recommended for approval by planners.

The application was lodged on September 1 by agent MMAs on behalf of the applicant ‘Early Years’ and proposes to renovate and extend an existing listed Clogher workhouse admin building and surroundings to accommodate a new childcare centre at 6-7 Tullybroom Road, Clogher.