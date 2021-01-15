Outline planning permission granted for Tandragee Road housing development

Up to 180 homes could be built on land near the Tandragee Road in Portadown following the approval of an outline planning application.

The outline application for a residential development of up to 180 dwellings and associated open space, infrastructure and landscaping with access from the Tandragee Road was brought before Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee.

The proposed site for the development is 7.15 hectares of land to the east of Nos 211, 217, 227 and 229 Tandragee Road and north of 4, 6, 8 and 12 Harcourts Hill.

Officers recommended the application be approved as it complies with all relevant planning policies. However two objections to the application were received from different email addresses.

The issues these objectors outlined included traffic issues on the road and concerns with sewerage capacity and loading issues.

Members were also made aware that a further objection was received on January 13 expressing concern in relation to traffic, flooding and drainage and sewerage issues.

Officers confirmed to members that the matters raised have been considered and note that DfI Road, Rivers Agency and NI Water have assessed the application and each has raised no objection.

As councillors began to ask questions about the application, the council’s head of planning, Damien Mulligan, reminded members it was an outline application.

“This is an application that is seeking agreement for the principle of development,” said Mr Mulligan.

“You are being asked to agree that the site in question is suitable for a residential purpose. The more detailed aspects of the application will be considered at a later stage, if the outline application is granted.”

With this in mind, Cllr Tim McClelland asked if officers were content the number of houses in the proposal was feasible in the area and was assured the volume of development could be catered for.

Following this, Cllr Sam Nicholson proposed the recommendation to approve the outline application and it was seconded by Cllr Tim McClelland.

The committee voiced its approval for this proposal.