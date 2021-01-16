Broadband boost for Newtownhamilton

By Niall Crozier

RESIDENTS and business premises in The Square, Newtownhamilton, are to benefit from Project Stratum, the £165 million broadband improvement scheme.

A quick check on www.availability.hyperfastni.com will confirm whether or not you are one of the lucky recipients, albeit that details on when exactly this work will start is not yet known.

What is known, however, is that Fibrus Networks have have begun building their infrastructure, six months earlier than had been expected

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said, “I know when we announced that Fibrus Networks had been awarded the contract for Project Stratum, many [people] wanted to know where and when the investment would begin.

“Fibrus Networks have now published their roll out plan and have begun building their infrastructure - six months earlier than expected. With the availability of the postcode checker, those 76,000 premises set to benefit from Project Stratum will now be able to see when gigabit-capable broadband will be available to them.”

Highlighting what this will mean to the beneficiaries, she added, “Numerous communities, especially in rural areas, have been waiting a long time for improvements in their broadband speeds.

“Project Stratum aims to transform the broadband connectivity landscape for many of our citizens and businesses across Northern Ireland, with Fibrus Networks proposing a full fibre solution capable of offering speeds of up to one gigabit per second.

“While deployment plans can be altered for a number of technical or logistical reasons, I hope the checker will provide citizens with an indication of when work will commence in their specific areas.”

Further information on Project Stratum is available at www.economy-ni.gov.uk/topics/telecoms/project-stratum