Hunt on for Hilux stolen from Portadown area

POLICE are currently investigating the theft of a Blue Toyota Hilux.

It was taken shortly after 5.45pm yesterday (Friday), according to the PSNI.

The vehicle, registration number MXZ 8950, was taken within the vicinity of Knock Road, Portadown.

The vehicle was last seen in the Tandragee area.

A police spokesperson said, "If you see this vehicle or have seen anything suspicious around this time please contact police through 101 quoting serial 1369 15/01/2021."