Pooch Perfect

A COOKSTOWN dog groomer is taking part in a new primetime BBC show has spoken of how his business has thrived during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thomas McDonald, 35, owner and head tutor at the Wizard of Dogs salon in Cookstown, is a contestant in the first episode of Pooch Perfect.
The programme, hosted by Sheridan Smith, aired on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 7th Jan (available on BBC iPlayer)
Filmed in Manchester in August, it sees top dog groomers go head to head to wow celebrity guest judges with their "transfurmations".

