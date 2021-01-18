Attempted armed robbery of Newry premises

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of an attempted robbery which occurred at commercial premises at the Dublin Road area of Newry on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “Shortly after 8am, it was reported that a man entered a shop in the area. The male then approached the till and brandished a knife towards a female member of staff. The male then made off empty handed on foot towards the Chancellors Road area following the incident.

The female staff member was not injured, but left badly shaken. The man is described as wearing an orange coloured hooded jacket with black sleeves, navy tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are particularly keen to speak with a woman who was walking a large dog in the area at the time of the incident, who may be able to assist with our enquiries. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Dublin Road and the Chancellors Road area of Newry is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 386 17/01/21. A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. “