EDITOR'S BLOG: Virus concerns, Brexit and amazing Grace make this week's Gazette

CORONAVIRUS is once dominating the front page of this week's Ulster Gazette – but in a slightly different way than normal.

The number of people contracting COVID-19 within this area continues to grow; indeed the figures for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon remain amongst the highest in Northern Ireland.

So concerned are the local council that they have advertised the 'stay at home' message on our front page. It is something which is certain to grab your attention when you visit the shop to grab your copy of the Gazette.

Inside a message from the Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of the borough sets out why people should follow that message.

“This is serious,” says Cllr Kevin Savage.

“People in our community are dying, and our health service is under extreme pressure. We have all seen the pictures from our local hospitals. Our health care staff need us to act now to ease this pressure.”

Cllr Kyle Savage adds: “The ABC area now has the highest growth rate of this virus in Northern Ireland and we need to stop this spread now.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel – provided we stick to the guidance – and to that end I've been speaking to one local GP about the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Gail Pickering was vaccinating 100 over-80s at her Tandragee clinic last week. She says that she will be encouraging all of her patients to get the vaccine where possible, and also revealed her own battle with COVID-19.

Ask any journalist to name two stories have dominated the headlines over the past five years and undoubtedly they will tell you coronavirus and Brexit.

This week's Gazette features well-known local tractor dealer Lindsay Burke who tells us about the problems he has been having in getting pre-owned tractors across the Irish Sea post-Brexit and the implications that could have for the farming industry.

You may have seen in the news that this is 'Blue Monday', when people often feel down as a result of January being such a hard month for many.

However, while we often have to report on 'bad' news, here at Ulster Gazette love to share your positive stories. A case in point this week is the story of four-year-old Grace Martin.

Grace has undergone intensive treatment for cancer, and having beaten the disease she wanted to give something back. So, along with her brother Sam (2) and her nine cousins, they decided not to buy each other presents at Christmas but redirect their goodwill instead.

Arts and craft materials were gratefully received by the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

That's why we have described her in our headline as 'Amazing Grace'. Her story is well worth a read.

There are many more great stories inside this week's Gazette, but I wouldn't want to spoil it for you! So make sure you go out and get your copy.

And keep an eye on our website over the coming week as we bring you a number of new features – all will be revealed in due course!

As always, we love to hear from you and read your comments – thanks to those of you who sent me an email or called during the week. If you think there's a story that we should be covering or if you have something you want to say, then comment or send us a message on our Facebook or Twitter pages; email me directly at editor@ulstergazette.co.uk or call our office on 028 3752 2639.