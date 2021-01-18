Woman assaulted during attempted hijacking

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an attempted hijacking in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh yesterday (Sunday, 17 January).

A PSNI spokesperson said, "At approximately 4.45pm a man flagged down a car and asked the woman driver for directions. He then opened the door of the car and assaulted the driver. The woman was able to make off from the scene in her car, a blue Peugeot 307.

"She sustained facial injuries, including a black eye.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist with our investigation to contact police in Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1030 17/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"