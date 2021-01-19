Glantus to create 15 Newry jobs

REPUBLIC of Ireland based financial software company Glantus is setting up a Sales and Marketing Hub in Newry creating up to 15 new jobs.

The company provides enterprise software solutions to finance departments and shared services organisations which support one-stop data integration, automation and advanced analytics.

Derek Andrews, Head of International Investment, Invest Northern Ireland said: “Glantus has recognised the potential to grow its business as more and more businesses accelerate digital transformation to enable them to respond to COVID-19. The new team in Newry will provide the resources needed to allow Glantus to capitalise on this opportunity and respond to the increasing needs of businesses to work remotely in a more agile and efficient manner.

“The new sales and marketing team will be focused on developing new customers in the company’s target markets and sectors, as well as growing engagement with existing customers.

“The roles to be created range in experience from graduate level to more senior. There are roles in sales, customer care, marketing, and technology.”

“As well as providing valuable employment opportunities in the Newry, Armagh and South Down areas, this investment will contribute nearly £450,000 in additional salaries to the NI economy once all the roles are in place.”

Invest NI has offered £75,000 of support toward the new roles, three of which are already in place.

Founded by Maurice Healy, a leading entrepreneur in the Irish tech sector for over 25 years, Glantus will initially be based at a co-working space in Newry, with employees also working from home during current COVID-19 restrictions.

Maurice Healy, CEO, Glantus said: “Many businesses are looking for solutions to help them become more data-driven. The Coronavirus pandemic is now forcing even more businesses to digitise and automate processes and we see real potential to grow our business as a result.

“Managing a large number of suppliers and processing high volumes of invoices can be a challenge, particularly for businesses with multiple divisions and finance systems. The solutions we offer help address these challenges. We use our unique platform to connect any data source – including ERP, CRM, mobile apps, and email – to create a consolidated view of the data that drives a company’s finance operation.

“The team in Newry will play an important role in ensuring we identify, win and look after our customers.”

Glantus plans to engage with the Southern Regional College and both NI universities on graduate employment opportunities.

Along with its Dublin headquarters, the company also has offices in the London area, San Jose, California and Katowice, Poland.