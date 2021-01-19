Make Your Future at the DkIT Online Open CAO Information Day

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is organising its annual CAO Information Day on Saturday 23rd January (10am-2pm) for 2021 prospective students. This year’s event will be delivered exclusively online and will have a strong student focus, aimed at giving potential applicants an authentic understanding of what DkIT has to offer, including its 50+ degree courses, student life, teaching & leaning and career opportunities.

The primary focus of the day will include live question and answer sessions with current DkIT students from across all degree course areas, who will be online to discuss their own unique DkIT experiences. Staff from across the college will also be available to answer specific live questions relating to course choices, the CAO process, admissions, fees and grants, student supports and much more. Students will also be able to access a range of informational webinars about everything from mature student applications and further education progression to sports scholarship opportunities.

A schedule for the CAO Information Day on Saturday 23rds January can be seen below:

· 10am-11am: School of Business & Humanities

· 11am-12pm: School of Health & Science

· 12pm-1pm: School of Informatics & Creative Arts

· 1pm-2pm: School of Engineering

Students from Northern Ireland will receive specific guidance about completing their CAO application forms and DkIT staff will be on hand to answer questions about entry criteria, student finance and more. DkIT is one of the only Higher Level Institutes in the Republic of Ireland to recognise and accept A-Levels and BTEC qualifications, or a combination of them both.

The CAO information day is the last major student recruitment event before the standard CAO deadline on February 1st and is open to school-leavers and their parents, students progression from further education and mature applicants. All materials will be available to watch on-demand after the event, however registration is essential. For more information visit www.dkit.ie/open-days