Over 330 test positive for Covid in past seven days

OVER 330 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) in the last seven days.

According to the Department of Health's figures published yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), between January 12 and January 18, there were 337 further confirmed cases of the virus giving a seven day rate per 100,000 of 288.5, down from the 437.4 recorded for the previous seven day period.

That means the local council area has the fifth highest rate of transmission of all 11 councils while the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has recorded the lowest seven-day rate at 181.2 per 100,000 of the population.

The daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for coronavirus in the council area between midnight January 17 and 18 was 37.

The statistics also show that the majority of positive coronavirus cases reported in the local council area over the past week have been in those aged between 20 and 39.

A total of 118 cases were identified in the 20 to 39 age bracket, followed by 114 in those aged 40 to 59.

There were 54 positive tests in those aged 60 to 79 and 37 in those aged 19 and under.

There were 13 cases of coronavirus in individuals aged 80 and over, in the last seven days.

While the figures continue to decline, hospitals within the Western Trust, which covers the FODC area, continue to experience immense pressure.

The department's data shows that, as of midnight on January 18, there are 63 COVID inpatients at Altnagelvin Hospital, and 47 in South West Acute Hospital.

At Altnagelvin, six beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are occupied by COVID patients and two in South West Acute.

A total of 4,950 people across the council area have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and there have been 66 deaths recorded, after the Department of Health reported five additional deaths in the district in the past 24 hours.

A further 24 virus-related deaths and 713 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday, with seven deaths occurring outside of the reporting period.

It brings the total number of deaths recorded by the department to 1,649.