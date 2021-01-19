Strong as an Ox Chinese New Year Newry, Mourne & Down

Chinese New Year 2021 falls on Friday, 12th February, the new Lunar calendar beginning a year of the Ox. As with tradition celebrations will take place 11th – 17th February.

As part of the Beyond Skin Blueprint PeaceIV programme the Newry, Mourne & Down Chinese New Year Festival is scheduled to take place 11th – 17th February in virtual & natural shared spaces. Blueprint is a comprehensive ethnic minority cultural diversity programme across the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The festival will be a sensory experience of activities through music, movement, arts, food and the natural world celebrating Chinese culture and the human spirit of the strength in togetherness as we all navigate through these challenging times. Through creative collaborations with our local & global neighbours the festival will also enable moments of reflection for those loved ones we have lost whilst also nurturing our own mental health and wellbeing. Activities will also carry a theme related to one or more of the sustainable development goals.

will be participatory led by individuals & groups in the Newry, Mourne and Down area complimenting creative collaboration productions with artists in Northern Ireland, England, China & Singapore. Some activities will also be included in the Chinese New Year Festival 14th February managed by Chinese Welfare Association as we share the theme ‘Strong As An Ox”

Regularly updated information will be shared on a dedicated webpage www.beyondskin.net/ox

For more information about Blueprint visit www.beyondskin.net/blueprint

For more information on the SEUPB please visit www.seupb.eu

Contact Darren Ferguson info.beyondskin@gmail.com

Match-funding for this project has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.