One in four new coronavirus cases recorded in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon borough

ONE in four new cases of coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland the past 24 hours have been from the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

It comes as 24 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, with 17 of those within the past day and a further seven outside of the current reporting period.

A total of 713 cases in Northern Ireland were recorded between midnight on January 17 and midnight on January 18, according to today's update from the Department of Health.

Of those, 179 of those are from the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, representing a quarter of the Northern Ireland total.

The figure is the highest in Northern Ireland, with 121 recorded in Belfast and 77 in Mid Ulster.

Sixty-eight were recorded in Newry, Mourne and Down, with Causeway Coast and Glens having recorded 39, while there were 38 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, 37 in Fermanagh and Omagh, 35 in Ards and North Down and 34 in Derry City and Strabane.

Mid and East Antrim saw 30 new cases recorded, while the lowest figures were in Lisburn and Castlereagh with just 24.

Thirty-one cases were recorded as 'not known'.

Meanwhile postcode data for individuals testing positive between January 11-17 shows that the BT68 postcode, which takes in the Caledon area, now has the highest rate per 100,000 population in Northern Ireland – however, with a population of just 1,000 and just nine positive cases, it's rate of 900 per 100,000 must be taken in context.

The BT60 postcode, which takes in Markethill, Keady and part of Armagh is second with a rate of 785.4 per 100,000.

BT35, which takes in Newtownhamilton, Bessbrook and Poyntzpass as well as Newry, is third, while BT65 in Craigavon is fourth.

The postcode covering Tandragee and Portadown, BT62, rounds out the top five.